9,570 Shares in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Purchased by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Bruker by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,080,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $593,724,000 after buying an additional 239,336 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 14.3% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,381,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after acquiring an additional 422,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bruker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,950,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,494,000 after purchasing an additional 56,869 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,664,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,328,000 after buying an additional 562,684 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,590,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,844,000 after buying an additional 35,873 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.44. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $94.86.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.88 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. Bruker’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BRKR

About Bruker

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.