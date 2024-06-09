9,975 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of CSX by 450.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.12.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.82.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

