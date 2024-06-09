A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 168,911 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.42% of A. O. Smith worth $51,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,047,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 79,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 22,483 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 246,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,360,000 after buying an additional 48,325 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 21,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

AOS stock opened at $81.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.62. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $64.14 and a 52 week high of $89.96.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.91 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

About A. O. Smith

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.