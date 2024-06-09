Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Aaron's alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AAN

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Shares of AAN stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Aaron’s by 80.0% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aaron’s by 54,820.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.