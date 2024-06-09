ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.40. ABM Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.400-3.500 EPS.

ABM Industries Price Performance

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.62. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABM

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $567,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $245,323.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $567,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,643 shares of company stock worth $1,055,490 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.