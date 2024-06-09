ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.40. ABM Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.400-3.500 EPS.
Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.62. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.16.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.
Separately, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.
In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $567,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $245,323.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $567,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,643 shares of company stock worth $1,055,490 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.
