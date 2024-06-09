ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Shares Up 2.4% on Earnings Beat

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $49.63 and last traded at $49.57. 45,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 539,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.40.

The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group increased their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $567,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $242,491.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,000.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $567,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,490 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ABM Industries during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ABM Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 26.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 27.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.62.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

