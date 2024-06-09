Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.72

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.72 and traded as high as $6.79. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 285,714 shares changing hands.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.