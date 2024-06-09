Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.72

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.72 and traded as high as $6.79. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 285,714 shares changing hands.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 17,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

