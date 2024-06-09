Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2024

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY25 guidance at $5.90-6.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 5.900-6.900 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $55.04 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.06.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on ASO

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.