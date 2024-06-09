Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY25 guidance at $5.90-6.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 5.900-6.900 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $55.04 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.06.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.55%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on ASO

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.