ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) PT Raised to $21.00 at JMP Securities

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at JMP Securities from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.42.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35. ACV Auctions has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $145.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 124,999 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $2,302,481.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,013,704.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ACV Auctions news, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $598,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,948,462.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 124,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $2,302,481.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,013,704.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 650,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,804,661 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Greycroft LP acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

