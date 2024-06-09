Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $203.58

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 203.58 ($2.61) and traded as high as GBX 214.50 ($2.75). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 214 ($2.74), with a volume of 191,987 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Advanced Medical Solutions Group from GBX 290 ($3.72) to GBX 300 ($3.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 198.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 203.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £458.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,057.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,857.14%.

In related news, insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 35,340 shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.51), for a total transaction of £69,266.40 ($88,746.19). In other Advanced Medical Solutions Group news, insider Eddie Johnson bought 27,051 shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £51,937.92 ($66,544.42). Also, insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 35,340 shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.51), for a total value of £69,266.40 ($88,746.19). 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

