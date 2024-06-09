Aetherium Acquisition (NASDAQ:GMFI) Shares Up 0.7%

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.40. 202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

Aetherium Acquisition Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aetherium Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aetherium Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI – Free Report) by 98,242.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,332 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC owned 0.64% of Aetherium Acquisition worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Aetherium Acquisition Company Profile

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries primarily in Asia.

