Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $89.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.77 and its 200 day moving average is $109.77. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $86.94 and a 1 year high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,439.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $908,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,439.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,243 shares of company stock worth $3,534,693. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

