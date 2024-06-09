Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,862,014 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 60,152 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $220,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,242,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,201,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,792,571 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $190,981,000 after acquiring an additional 82,364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,339,978 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $158,596,000 after acquiring an additional 146,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 912,409 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $107,984,000 after acquiring an additional 176,173 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $89.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.77. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.94 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $908,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,439.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,243 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,693 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.