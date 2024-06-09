Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Acquired by Water Island Capital LLC

Water Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,686,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,271 shares during the quarter. Albertsons Companies comprises 4.0% of Water Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $38,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 169,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 112,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

ACI stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $23.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,433,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

