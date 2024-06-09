Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.38

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.38 and traded as high as C$8.38. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at C$8.17, with a volume of 3,374,008 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Desjardins dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 3.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.37. The firm has a market cap of C$5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.91.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$993.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.11 billion. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.6494624 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -89.55%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.