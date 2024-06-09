Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 102.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,419 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of Align Technology worth $113,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 396,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,669,000 after purchasing an additional 40,406 shares during the period. Deepwater Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 48,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after buying an additional 15,608 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 58,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 9.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,866,000 after acquiring an additional 90,581 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Align Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $255.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $413.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.51.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.