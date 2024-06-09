Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,488,000 after acquiring an additional 441,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 9.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,866,000 after buying an additional 90,581 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 15.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 960,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,190,000 after buying an additional 128,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 831,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,864,000 after buying an additional 21,490 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALGN opened at $255.54 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $413.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.62.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALGN. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.00.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

