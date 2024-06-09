Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,780 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $15.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.