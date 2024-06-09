AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ) Stock Price Up 0%

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Get Free Report) shares rose 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.69 and last traded at $33.65. Approximately 1,656 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 17,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.64.
The firm has a market cap of $122.82 million, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.91.
The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (JANT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANT was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.
