Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.99. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 22,182 shares trading hands.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Price Performance

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $425,000.

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

