Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Weik Capital Management’s 5th Largest Position

Weik Capital Management decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 5.1% of Weik Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 16,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 704,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,276,000 after buying an additional 239,840 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 22,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,758 shares of company stock valued at $25,580,826. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $175.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.83 and a 1-year high of $179.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

