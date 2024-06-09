Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Trading 0.3% Higher

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.81. 31,306 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 186,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANRO. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Alto Neuroscience Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 26.02, a current ratio of 26.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.30). Research analysts anticipate that Alto Neuroscience, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alto Neuroscience

In related news, CFO Nicholas Conrad Smith purchased 6,150 shares of Alto Neuroscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $100,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,527.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Alto Neuroscience

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,267,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at $9,788,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at about $8,233,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,039,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the first quarter worth approximately $5,372,000.

About Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

See Also

