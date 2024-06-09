Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 89.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,982 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 148.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 77.7% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

DOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.83.

DOX opened at $76.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $76.24 and a 52-week high of $99.75.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

