Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) is Water Island Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Water Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 185.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 710,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 461,368 shares during the quarter. Amedisys accounts for approximately 6.9% of Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Water Island Capital LLC owned 2.18% of Amedisys worth $67,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMED. Athos Capital Ltd raised its stake in Amedisys by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 31,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 94,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth about $726,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 201,523 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,157,000 after purchasing an additional 38,550 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Amedisys by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 224,125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after buying an additional 44,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.80.

AMED opened at $91.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.65. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.55 and a 52-week high of $97.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $571.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

