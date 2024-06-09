American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $8,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 118,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,724,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,786,000 after acquiring an additional 211,395 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 55.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,095,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $1,287,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $148.10 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $164.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on EXR shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.83.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

