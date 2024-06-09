American International Group Inc. Decreases Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,463 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $8,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $80.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.65. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.57, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.36.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

