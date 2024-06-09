American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,375,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,433 shares during the period. American International Group makes up 0.8% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of American International Group worth $93,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 0.5 %

AIG stock opened at $76.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $80.83. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.49%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.06.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

