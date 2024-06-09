American International Group Inc. Sells 13,340 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,340 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $9,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.44.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

