American Rebel (AREB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, June 10th. Analysts expect American Rebel to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

American Rebel Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AREB opened at $0.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31. American Rebel has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand.

