Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Stock Price Down 6%

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.30. 1,080,793 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,200,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $0.80 to $0.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $76.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 45.81% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Americas Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Americas Silver in the 1st quarter worth $1,083,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Americas Silver in the 1st quarter worth $1,495,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Americas Silver by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,179,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 880,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

