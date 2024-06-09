AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 11,683 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,196,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,051,000 after buying an additional 198,777 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Maren Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,284,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 269,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AME opened at $170.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.59 and a 200-day moving average of $170.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.89 and a 52 week high of $186.32.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,941 shares of company stock worth $6,992,804 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.80.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

