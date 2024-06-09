Analysts Set CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Price Target at C$31.40

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.40.

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on CAE from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CAE from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on CAE from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

CAE stock opened at C$25.44 on Thursday. CAE has a 12 month low of C$23.74 and a 12 month high of C$33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

