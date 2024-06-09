Analysts Set Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Price Target at $4.83

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EOSE shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $0.69 on Thursday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

