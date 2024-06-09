Analysts Set indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Target Price at $12.64

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.64.

Several brokerages have commented on INDI. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price (down previously from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

In other news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $60,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,460 shares in the company, valued at $246,447. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other indie Semiconductor news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $60,465.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,460 shares in the company, valued at $246,447. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $337,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,346.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 123,673 shares of company stock valued at $768,541 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.24. indie Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.30 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

