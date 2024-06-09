Analysts Set Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) PT at $44.75

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair cut Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $27.99 on Thursday. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $65.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.29 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average is $32.64.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 247.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $3,727,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 11.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,743,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,762,000 after purchasing an additional 539,909 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 122,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 87,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

