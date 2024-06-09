Analysts Set Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Target Price at GBX 781

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 781 ($10.01).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.57) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.25) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.48) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.61) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.25) to GBX 790 ($10.12) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LRE

Insider Activity at Lancashire

Lancashire Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, insider Philip Broadley purchased 18,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 633 ($8.11) per share, for a total transaction of £114,250.17 ($146,380.74). 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LON:LRE opened at GBX 610 ($7.82) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.25. Lancashire has a 12 month low of GBX 525 ($6.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 690 ($8.84). The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 603.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 606.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 619.35.

Lancashire Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.