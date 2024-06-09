Analysts Set Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Price Target at C$7.43

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Real Matters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares raised shares of Real Matters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Real Matters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of TSE REAL opened at C$5.85 on Thursday. Real Matters has a twelve month low of C$4.43 and a twelve month high of C$7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$427.40 million, a PE ratio of -59.30, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.99.

In other news, Director Karen Lynne Martin purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.94 per share, with a total value of C$47,514.40. 4.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

