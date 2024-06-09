Analyzing E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.9% of Pegasystems shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of E2open Parent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.1% of Pegasystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for E2open Parent and Pegasystems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E2open Parent 0 4 0 0 2.00 Pegasystems 0 3 5 0 2.63

Profitability

E2open Parent currently has a consensus price target of $4.17, indicating a potential downside of 7.20%. Pegasystems has a consensus price target of $72.33, indicating a potential upside of 25.40%. Given Pegasystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pegasystems is more favorable than E2open Parent.

This table compares E2open Parent and Pegasystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E2open Parent -168.63% 3.29% 1.85% Pegasystems 5.32% 45.00% 8.75%

Risk and Volatility

E2open Parent has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pegasystems has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares E2open Parent and Pegasystems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E2open Parent $634.55 million 2.41 -$1.07 billion ($3.54) -1.27 Pegasystems $1.43 billion 3.42 $67.81 million $0.82 70.34

Pegasystems has higher revenue and earnings than E2open Parent. E2open Parent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pegasystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pegasystems beats E2open Parent on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a deeply embedded and mission-critical platform that allows its clients to optimize their channel and supply chains. It serves consumer goods, food and beverage, manufacturing, retail, industrial and automotive, aerospace and defense, technology and transportation, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows. It also offers Situational Layer Cake that organizes logic into layers that map to the unique dimensions of a client's business, such as customer types, lines of business, geographies, etc.; Pega Express Methodology and low code that connects enterprise data and systems to customer experience channels; Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications; Pega Catalyst, which helps clients to transform and prototype their customer journeys; Pega Academy, which offers instructor-led and online training to its employees, clients, and partners; and global service assurance and client support services. It primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, communications and media, government, insurance, manufacturing and high tech, and consumer services markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

