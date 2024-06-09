Analyzing SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) & Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SHF and Bitfarms, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get SHF alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHF 0 0 0 0 N/A Bitfarms 0 1 4 0 2.80

Bitfarms has a consensus target price of $3.72, indicating a potential upside of 54.86%. Given Bitfarms’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than SHF.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SHF has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitfarms has a beta of 3.68, suggesting that its stock price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500.

29.2% of SHF shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Bitfarms shares are held by institutional investors. 60.5% of SHF shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SHF and Bitfarms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHF -79.25% -50.38% -22.61% Bitfarms -64.06% -19.24% -16.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SHF and Bitfarms’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHF $17.56 million 1.77 -$17.28 million ($0.28) -2.00 Bitfarms $146.37 million 6.42 -$104.04 million ($0.38) -6.32

SHF has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bitfarms. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SHF, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bitfarms beats SHF on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHF

(Get Free Report)

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Golden, Colorado. SHF Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Partner Colorado Credit Union.

About Bitfarms

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for SHF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.