Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,075.26

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,075.26 ($26.59) and traded as high as GBX 2,426.50 ($31.09). Anglo American shares last traded at GBX 2,382.50 ($30.53), with a volume of 10,861,727 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.44) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($29.47) to GBX 3,100 ($39.72) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,600 ($20.50) to GBX 3,000 ($38.44) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,822.86 ($36.17).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,435.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,074.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. The stock has a market cap of £28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13,236.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($28.49), for a total value of £268,770.40 ($344,356.69). Insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

