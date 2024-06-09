Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AM

Antero Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:AM opened at $14.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 2.31. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $224,105.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,174,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,515 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 608.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 150,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 129,561 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 227,855 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 46,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.