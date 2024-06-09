Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $321.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in AON in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 7.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 2.2% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 11.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 4.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Stock Down 0.9 %

AON stock opened at $283.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91. AON has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.87.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AON will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

