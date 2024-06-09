AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) versus Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Head-To-Head Comparison

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) and Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AppFolio and Cheetah Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppFolio 11.38% 13.51% 9.64% Cheetah Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

AppFolio has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheetah Mobile has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

62.3% of AppFolio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of AppFolio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AppFolio and Cheetah Mobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppFolio $620.45 million 13.39 $2.70 million $2.07 110.85 Cheetah Mobile $94.30 million 1.77 -$84.92 million N/A N/A

AppFolio has higher revenue and earnings than Cheetah Mobile.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AppFolio and Cheetah Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppFolio 0 1 6 0 2.86 Cheetah Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

AppFolio currently has a consensus price target of $241.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.03%. Given AppFolio’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AppFolio is more favorable than Cheetah Mobile.

Summary

AppFolio beats Cheetah Mobile on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties. It offers AppFolio Property Manager Core, a platform that provides the basic functionalities required to operate a property management business, as well as serves as a system of record; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers housing management, student housing management, complex accounting, leasing insights, large-scale operations support, role-based permissions, stack integrations, and enhanced customer support services; AppFolio Property Manager Max offers customer relationship management functionality, field customization, customer database functionality, and customer success management services; and AppFolio Investment Manager, a software that provides investment management, asset management, and relationship management solutions. The company also provides value-added services that are designed to enhance, automate, and streamline processes and workflows for property management businesses, such as electronic payment, tenant screening, and insurance services. AppFolio, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc. along with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of internet services, artificial intelligence, and other services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Japan, and internationally. The company's internet products include Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications; and Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices. It also offers value-added products, such as PC and mobile products, as well as wallpaper, office optimization software, and others; E-Coupon vending robot, a delivery and reception robot, which includes marketing campaigns and services; and multi-cloud management platform and overseas advertising agency service. In addition, the company provides mobile advertising services; duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations, such as online shopping, video, online game, travel, and local information; artificial intelligence and other services; and premium membership services. It serves mobile advertising networks and partners, e-commerce companies, mobile application developers, and mobile game developers, as well as individual customers. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

