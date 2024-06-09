Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 695,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,811 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $51,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACGL. Capital World Investors increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,611,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $788,086,000 after purchasing an additional 58,862 shares during the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,652,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,889,000 after purchasing an additional 390,362 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $309,496,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,339,000 after purchasing an additional 245,966 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACGL. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $100.57 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.46 and a 200 day moving average of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

