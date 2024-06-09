Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

ARCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.53 on Friday. Ares Capital has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $21.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 62.77%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Lewis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

