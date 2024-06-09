Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.39

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as high as C$0.45. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 2,498,848 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Argonaut Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Argonaut Gold Trading Down 4.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$558.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.95, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The mining company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$46.84 million during the quarter. Argonaut Gold had a negative net margin of 83.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.0134902 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in production and sale of gold, and mine development and exploration businesses in North America. It also explores for silver. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Magino mine property comprising seven patented mining claims, four leased mining claims, and 69 unpatented mining claims totaling 2,204.495 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

