ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.19% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

BATS ARKG opened at $25.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $28.46.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.