Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Trading Down 9.4%

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Free Report) was down 9.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). Approximately 5,000,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the average daily volume of 1,392,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.26 ($0.00).

Arkle Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.34. The firm has a market cap of £1.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

About Arkle Resources

Arkle Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Ireland. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, lead, and lithium deposits. It holds various interests in 12 prospecting licences that covers an area of approximately 443 square kilometers across Ireland.

See Also

