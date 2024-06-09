Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,027,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 317.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 538,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,859,000 after acquiring an additional 409,810 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 67.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 946,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,527,000 after acquiring an additional 380,383 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 42.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,164,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,244,000 after acquiring an additional 349,561 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 37.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 826,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,460,000 after acquiring an additional 226,769 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $131.69 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $147.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102 shares in the company, valued at $13,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $200,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,976 shares of company stock valued at $788,183 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

