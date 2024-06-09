Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $75,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $253.53 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $203.35 and a twelve month high of $259.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at $20,109,286.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $219,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,108 shares in the company, valued at $11,630,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,069 shares of company stock worth $12,946,945. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

